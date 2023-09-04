Former Solicitor General Harish Salve has tied the knot for the third time at the age of 68. He got married to Trina in London on Sunday, September 3.

The wedding ceremony took place on Sunday in London while the attendees of the event included Reliance Foundation chairperson and Salve’s close friend, Nita Ambani, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi and Supermodel Ujjawala Raut, among others.

The renowned lawyer married twice previously. Meenakshi Salve and Caroline Brossard are his ex-wives. Harish and Meenakshi’s marriage lasted for 38 years after which the couple got divorced in June 2020. The duo has two daughters namely, Sakshi and Saaniya. Later in the same year, Harish got married to a British artist Caroline Brossard. While marrying Caroline, only 15 members of the family attended the private wedding ceremony at a church.

Salve has been living in London for the last few years. He was appointed as Queen’s Counsel for the courts of England and Wales. He was admitted to the Bar in England & Wales in 2013.

Besides being the former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve has an illustrious career as a lawyer. He has played a crucial role in many high-profile cases in the country. Notably, Salve has been a senior Supreme Court advocate. He also represented India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice against the Pakistani military court’s death sentence for Yadav for spying.

Apart from this, he has also represented the Union Government in the Supreme Court during the Cauvery water dispute. He has also played a crucial role in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute case. Along with that, he has represented Vodafone in the landmark $2.5-billion tax case against the Government of India.

Harish Salve has pursued his LLB. degree from Nagpur University and was designated as the senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. Later in 1999, he was appointed as the Solicitor General of India and he held the post till November 2002.