Former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor, KC Chakrabarty passed away on Friday morning due to a heart attack. He was the RBI DG from June 2009 to April 2014, resigning three months before his term concluded.

He is known for his contributions to the field of financial inclusion and literacy, in India and globally.

During his tenure in the RBI, he contributed to the fields of banking regulation and supervision, microfinance institutions, rights of bank customers, SMEs, and restructuring RRBs.

He started his career teaching at the Banaras Hindu University, but then he joined the Bank of Baroda. He was at the helm of UK operations of BoB during 2001-04. He was then chosen to head the Indian Bank and later Punjab National Bank before being appointed as the Deputy Guv of RBI.

Chakrabarty during his career was known for his sense of humour and witticism. He was a master in the art of wooing the audience with his enigmatic, candid, and witty remarks on all things banking.

He was stripped of all his key portfolios after an off-the-record comment made by an 'RBI official' about RBI's inadequacy to control inflation made the news. He was left with the departments of Rajbhasha, information technology, and customer service. But even that could not dampen his spirits.

Sometime after this incident, the then Governor D Subbarao had said at a seminar that chief executives of PSBs deserved better pay. Chakrabarty, who was to be the next speaker, was asked if he agreed with the Guv. Without missing a beat, Chakrabarty had said: "You want me to disagree, so I won't be left with even the Rajbhasha department?"