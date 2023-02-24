Former President Pratibha Patil's husband passes away at 88 in Pune

Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat was 88 years old and took his last breath at the KEM Hospital. He is survived by his wife, a son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Congress leader, and a daughter Jyoti Rathod.

Academician and politician, Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat — the husband of former President Pratibha Patil — passed away in Pune on Friday morning, according to IANS sources.

He was 88 years old and took his last breath at the KEM Hospital. He is survived by his wife, a son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Congress leader, and a daughter Jyoti Rathod.

According to the sources, Shekhawat had a fall while on a morning constitutional outside their house lawns in Pune on February 12.

He had reportedly undergone surgery for it but later developed several other complications including high blood pressure, kidney failures, etc, leading to his demise.

As per the information available, Shekhawat's funeral shall be performed on Friday evening at the Vaikunthdham Crematorium around 7 pm.

IANS Sources also revealed that his wife Pratibha, 89 — who was India's first woman President (2007-2012) — is in shock by the sudden loss of her husband of 60 years (since 1962) and is being consoled and cared for by her family members.

An agriculturist and academician-turned-politician, Shekhawat hailed from Amravati, where he served as the first Mayor (1991-1992), and also as a Maharashtra MLA (1985-1990).

Several politicians such as Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to condole the demise of the Congress leader.

