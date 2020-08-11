Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator after successful brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is critical and on ventilator support, news agency PTI reported citing sources, after undergoing a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital.

The surgery was successful and and his vital parameters are stable. A multidisciplinary team doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former President.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19 during the pre-surgery examination, PTI said.

Yesterday, the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Following his tweet, wishes for an early recovery poured in on Twitter from a large number of people including leaders from across the political spectrum. President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha and inquired about his health, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee had been a Congress stalwart before he was elected as India's 13th President and served from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

"We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from COVID," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, Congress leader and the former president's son, tweeted, "I wish my father a speedy recovery! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mukherjee and said he is confident that the former president will quickly recover from the virus.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Astonishing and matter of concern that former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID per press reports. Very active, regular walker, wish him quick recovery and restful convalescence."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. "Wishing Sri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. I am sure he will be out of this sooner than later," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.