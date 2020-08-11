  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator after successful brain surgery

Updated : August 11, 2020 11:16 AM IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is critical and on ventilator support, news agency PTI reported citing sources, after undergoing a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital.
The surgery was successful and and his vital parameters are stable.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator after successful brain surgery

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1

Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1

Shree Cement shares fall 5% post Q1 results. Should you sell?

Shree Cement shares fall 5% post Q1 results. Should you sell?

Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% on weak Q1 earnings. Here’s what brokerages say

Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% on weak Q1 earnings. Here’s what brokerages say

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement