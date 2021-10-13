Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS; Congress says 'routine treatment'

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said. The 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

Congress leader Pranav Jha, however, said in a tweet that Singh’s condition was stable and the leader was undergoing ‘routine treatment’. “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," Jha said on Twitter.

In April this year, Singh had tested COVID positive and was admitted to the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)