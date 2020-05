With the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown pummelling scores of people into abject poverty, Roti Bank has been at the forefront of feeding the hungry.

As the COVID-19 crisis hit, Roti Bank, which started in 2018 as a non-profit that ensures delivery of leftover food to the needy, tweaked its model to make its own meals.

“We stopped collecting food due to COVID-19 because we were afraid that it can be a carrier of infection. So we started cooking fresh meals at 4 different kitchens in Chembur, Dadar, Goregaon & Borivali,” says D Sivanandan, the Managing Trustee of Roti Bank and a retired IPS officer who also served as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai & Director General of Maharashtra Police.

Roti Bank kitchens in Mumbai cook tons of meals every day, which is then packaged and distributed across 40 locations across the city with the help of 50 different agencies.

Volunteers wearing masks & gloves set up food counters with a Roti Bank banner and distribute packets to people waiting in the queue. They ensure people maintain social distancing while collecting food. Mumbai police officials also lend a helping hand in distributing food.

Areas like Mankhurd, Govandi and Dharavi, which are homes to several underprivileged people including migrant workers have received maximum number of meals during the lockdown.

“We cook up to 37,000 meals every day at our kitchens and have served over 14 lakh meals in Mumbai in just April & May and another 1.5 lakh in Nagpur,” Sivananadan says.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, several migrant workers were stranded in Mumbai after the government banned transportation. Those without a house and money to buy food took refuge at government-erected shelter homes. But the quality of the food -- and the repetition: the humble khichdi -- left much to be desired.

Roti Bank tries to ensure that their meals don't just feed the hungry, they also have variety.

“We cook veg pulao, masala rice, daal khichdi and the menu keeps varying everyday. The food is delicious and made with utmost hygiene & care,” says Sivandandan who pays regular visits to the kitchens and also dons the chef’s hat sometimes.

Apart from fresh meals, Roti Bank also distributes other eatables like buttermilk, biscuits, bananas, mangoes etc, that it receives from various donors. Sivanandan says there are many generous donors who sponsor lakhs of meals for the needy through Roti Bank in these trying times.

Some of the donors include Meer Foundation, Allana Foundation, HDFC Bank & Securities, ACC Foundation, Essar Foundation, Blackstone Foundation and many others who have been contributing to Roti Bank’s efforts with money and food supplies.

Sivanandan says they are being showered by donations worth lakhs of rupees in support of the noble cause -- Shah Rukh Khan-backed Meer Foundation alone has sponsored at least 3 lakh meals over a period of 30 days.

A 9-year old son of a top HDFC Bank executive was so motivated with the effort that he sent a crowdfunding appeal to his classmates’ parents to contribute to Roti Bank’s initiative and managed to garner 7.5 lakh rupees in just 7 days.

With the coronavirus pandemic severely challenging the ability of the state of adequately step up and help those in need, community-based organisations such as Roti Bank have demonstrated the vital role they play to help keep society going.