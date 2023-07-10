Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

According to the sources, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru where Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, will closely monitor his health during the treatment, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.
Former head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka, sources said on Monday, adding that the 83 year-old is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment.
According to the sources, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru where Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, will closely monitor his health during the treatment, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.
The eminent scientist, K Kasturirangan, who is also the head of New Education Policy’s drafting committee, is said to be in stable condition.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Twitter that both the central and state governments are closely monitoring Dr Kasturirangan's health and treatment.
"The Government of Karnataka will provide all necessary assistance to Kasturi Rangan," he added.
In addition to his role at ISRO, Dr. Kasturirangan has held several prominent positions in academia and policymaking. He has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (200309) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India. He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.
He has been awarded the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - for his contributions to both fields.
