CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsFormer ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 7:56:05 PM IST (Published)

According to the sources, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru where Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, will closely monitor his health during the treatment, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.

Former head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka, sources said on Monday, adding that the 83 year-old is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment. 

According to the sources, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru where Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, will closely monitor his health during the treatment, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.
The eminent scientist, K Kasturirangan, who is also the head of New Education Policy’s drafting committee, is said to be in stable condition.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X