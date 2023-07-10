Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

According to the sources, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru where Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, will closely monitor his health during the treatment, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.

Former head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka, sources said on Monday, adding that the 83 year-old is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment.

According to the sources, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru where Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, will closely monitor his health during the treatment, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.