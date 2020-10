Former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalized in Delhi, reports said.

According to reports, the 61-year old World Cup-winning captain has undergone angioplasty.

It was under Kapil that India won the 1983 ICC World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final. His 175 not out against Zimbabwe in a Group B match in the 1983 World Cup is considered as the best ODI innings of all-time by many.

During his career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders.