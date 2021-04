Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning, sources said.

A CBI source said that Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer, breathed his last at his residence in the national capital on Friday night around 4 am.

The reason for his death is yet not clear.

The 1974 batch IPS officer was CBI Chief from December 2012 till December 2014.