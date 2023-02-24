The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on February 23 notified the appointment of Assam’s former Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua as chairperson of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The appointment comes at a time when electricity demand is expected to witness a steep increase due to summers and the government has predicted the power demand to reach upto 229 GW in coming months.

Barua, a 1988-batch IAS officer, will succeed PK Pujari who demitted office in June 2022. He retired as Assam’s chief secretary in August last year. His name was proposed by the Union power ministry which got approved by the Appointments Committee on Thursday.

CERC is responsible for regulating and determining tariffs for inter-state transmission of electricity, issuing licences to persons to function as transmission licensee and electricity trader with respect to their inter-state operations. It looks at functions for formulations of National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy.