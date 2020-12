Former Home Minister of Gujarat Vipul Chaudhary, who also served earlier as the chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), arrested by Gujarat Police Crime Investigation Department over alleged bonus scam of Rs 14.80 crore.

Chaudhary was earlier sacked from both Amul’s parent company GCMMF and Dudhsagar dairy over his alleged role in connection with Rs 22 crore cattle fodder scam.