Food prices in India may rise further before they cool down

Prices of everyday food items like tomatoes are already very high in India. Vegetable prices in India have escalated by more than 37 percent, while spice costs have surged by over 21 percent in the span of just June to July, on a nationwide scale.

Experts say food prices in India may get worse in the months to come. “You have Ei Nino, you have a monsoon rain shortfall,” Jahangir Aziz , Global Head-EM Economics at JPMorgan told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. NITI Aayog (the Indian government think tank) member and agricultural economist Ramesh Chand also has a similar view.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Sunday (August 13th) that despite a 5 percent surplus in rainfall by the end of July, a period of insufficient monsoon activity in August has resulted in a 2 percent overall rainfall deficit across the nation as of August 13th.

The resultant increase in vegetable prices has been sharper in urban areas, where the prices have surged by as much as 41 percent. According to Shaktikanta Das , Governor, RBI, “Inflation excluding food and fuel – that is core inflation has softened by more than 100 bps from its recent peak in January 2023. The month of July has witnessed an accentuation of food inflation primarily on account of vegetables. The spike in tomato prices and a further increase in prices of cereals and pulses have contributed to this. Consequently, a substantial increase in headline inflation would occur in the near term.”

What exactly is El Nino? How does its presence influence the monsoon in India?

When ocean temperatures rise in the central and eastern sectors of the Pacific Ocean surpass their typical levels, it changes the atmospheric circulation patterns. It, typically, makes the monsoon weaker in the Indian subcontinent.

There are also global market factors at play. "If international prices are rising, say, 20 percent, we can take measures to limit that to about 10 percent. In an integrated world, there are so many ways prices find a way to enter domestic markets. You may not export wheat, but there is atta, and if not atta, there is bread that can go from India to other countries. If not bread, it could be cookies," Chand said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

While with food price inflation surging from 4.5 percent in June to 11.5 percent in July, households in prominent states are experiencing financial strain. From staples like wheat and rice to vegetables and spices – which constitute significant portions of the food and beverages segment of the Consumer Price Index – nearly all these items have witnessed price hikes.

Rising inflation hurts everything from household consumption to borrowing costs for companies, and therefore, the returns from the share market too. Even the price of government bonds (considered to be the safest investment) fall and it’s already happening.