    FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over the phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over the phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax. "Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax, said the Department of Treasury.
    During the call, Yellen stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Power Grid Corp233.90 -2.10 -0.89
    ICICI Bank635.80 -4.30 -0.67
    NTPC116.80 -0.80 -0.68
    Grasim1,495.35 -7.95 -0.53
    Hero Motocorp2,914.20 -13.30 -0.45
