FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over the phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax. "Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax, said the Department of Treasury.

During the call, Yellen stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.