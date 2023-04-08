FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit the US for official meetings with IMF, World Bank and G20 leaders

Minister Sitharaman and Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, will also co-chair the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on April 12-13.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on Saturday on an official visit to the US to attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Union Finance Minister to also participate in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings besides investor and bilateral meetings with many countries.

Minister Sitharaman and Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, will also co-chair the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on April 12-13. The meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries to discuss the current state of the global economy and measures to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.

As part of her visit, the Union Finance Minister will participate in a fireside chat at the Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE) on April 10. This will provide an opportunity to discuss the Indian government's efforts to boost economic growth and address challenges faced by the Indian economy.

On April 11, Nirmala Sitharaman will meet with the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss issues of mutual interest. This meeting is expected to focus on ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and address issues related to trade and investment.

During her official visit, a meeting of the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable will be co-chaired by India, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank on April 12. The meeting will discuss the current global debt landscape and ways to address existing challenges in debt restructuring. This is particularly relevant given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

On April 14, a high-level seminar on "Macro-financial implications of Crypto assets" will be held. This seminar will review the macro-financial implications of crypto assets and discuss policies to leverage benefits and contain risks associated with them. This will be an important opportunity to discuss the regulatory landscape of crypto assets and explore ways to promote their responsible use.

Furthermore, Nirmala Sitharaman will also participate in a high-level seminar on "Stacking up the benefits of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)" organised by the IMF on April 14. This seminar will explore the role of DPI in promoting digitalization and inclusive growth in emerging markets.

Finally, on April 15, the Finance Minister will meet the G20 Expert Group on strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). This meeting will focus on ways to strengthen MDBs and enhance their effectiveness in promoting sustainable development.

In addition, the visit will also see the launch of the debt restructuring negotiation process in Sri Lanka on April 13, among other meetings and events. Overall, this visit is expected to be an important opportunity for India to engage with key stakeholders on global economic issues and promote its economic agenda on the world stage.