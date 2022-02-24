FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country.
When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minister on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, "definitely". She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries. The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points in line with the global meltdown amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
