  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation

By PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country.
When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minister on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, "definitely". She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries. The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points in line with the global meltdown amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
