Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi AIIMS

By Anushka Sharma  Dec 29, 2022 3:41:08 PM IST (Published)

The minister was admitted to AIIMS on Monday for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection. Sitharaman, 63 was taken to a private ward of the hospital.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a minor stomach infection has been discharged after recovery, sources said on Thursday.

The finance minister has been having a series of pre-Budget consultations before finalising the details of the next Budget session. She chaired the eighth and final pre-Budget consultations on November 28 with economists.
Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
Sitharaman is expected to table the fifth budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full Budget before the general elections due in April-May 2024.
