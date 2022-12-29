The minister was admitted to AIIMS on Monday for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection. Sitharaman, 63 was taken to a private ward of the hospital.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a minor stomach infection has been discharged after recovery, sources said on Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Marion Biotech: What we know about the Noida drugmaker linked to 18 kid deaths in Uzbekistan
IST4 Min(s) Read
Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly
IST3 Min(s) Read
The minister was admitted to AIIMS on Monday for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection. Sitharaman, 63 was taken to a private ward of the hospital.
The finance minister has been having a series of pre-Budget consultations before finalising the details of the next Budget session. She chaired the eighth and final pre-Budget consultations on November 28 with economists.
Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
Sitharaman is expected to table the fifth budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full Budget before the general elections due in April-May 2024.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!