The minister was admitted to AIIMS on Monday for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection. Sitharaman, 63 was taken to a private ward of the hospital.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a minor stomach infection has been discharged after recovery, sources said on Thursday.

The finance minister has been having a series of pre-Budget consultations before finalising the details of the next Budget session. She chaired the eighth and final pre-Budget consultations on November 28 with economists.

