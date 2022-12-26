Homeindia news

FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Dec 26, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday, sources said.

Sitharaman, 63, was taken to a private ward of the hospital around noon.
As per the news wire ANI, Sitharaman was admitted for a routine check-up and minor stomach infection. She is likely to be discharged soon, they said. The Finance Ministry did not share any more details about the same.
The finance minister has been having a series of pre-Budget consultations before finalising the details of the next Budget session. She chaired the eighth and final pre-Budget consultations on November 28 with economists.
Sitharaman is expected to table the fifth budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full Budget before the general elections due in April-May 2024.
