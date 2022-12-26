FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

English
india News

By Ayushi Agarwal  Dec 26, 2022 1:02:50 PM IST (Published)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday, sources said.

Sitharaman, 63, is in a private ward of the hospital and was taken around noon.
This news comes as budget details are expected in the coming months.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
