Floods kill at least 189 in India and Nepal

Updated : July 19, 2020 04:35 PM IST

Assam is facing the twin challenge of combating floods and the coronavirus pandemic.
The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people, officials said.
