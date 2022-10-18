Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale 2022: Check out the best deals

By CNBCTV18.com

Diwali is almost here and so is Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale. This year’s Flipkart Big Diwali sale will start on October 19 and continue till October 23. But Flipkart Plus members can access the sale on October 18 itself. There are many attractive deals in several categories including smartphones, furniture, and TVs.

In Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale, you can avail a host of offers on smartphones from Samsung, Motorola, Realme, Xiaomi, Redmi and more.

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale is also offering some great discounts for SBI account holders. Buyers can make significant savings by using an SBI credit or debit card. You can also bring down the effective price of your chosen smartphone by availing the attractive exchange offers for older devices. Here are some of the great deals of Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale.

Smartphones

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Google’s new flagship phone is available at a special price of Rs 69,999 during the Big Diwali sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: This tremendous budget phone can be bought for Rs 35,999 and buyers can get additional discounts by using the SBI credit card.

Realme GT Neo 3T: The popular Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at Rs 27,999 but it can be purchased for as low as Rs 20,999 (excluding exchange).

TVs and appliances

4K TVs from premier brands like Samsung are attractively priced. During the Big Diwali sale, you can buy Samsung’s 43 inches Ultra HD 4K TVs for as low as Rs 29,999. Buyers can also choose from additional offers and discounts associated with their preferred method of payment. When it comes to washing machines, there are great discounts on fully automatic washing ones from brands like IFB and Samsung.

Furniture

There is a minimum discount of 50 percent on sofa sets and up to 80 percent off on best-selling beds. Brands like Allie Wood are offering attractive discounts on sofa sets.