Homeindia news

CCPA issues notices to Flipkart, Meesho against online sale of acids in India

CCPA issues notices to Flipkart, Meesho against online sale of acids in India

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 3:58:51 PM IST (Updated)

The CCPA has issued notices to e-commerce entities Flipkart and Meesho for gross violations relating to the sale of corrosive acids reported on their platforms and has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within seven days.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

acid attackCentral Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)FlipkartMeesho

Previous Article

Delhi airport chaos: New x-ray machines a 'major reason' for ease in congestion, says Scindia

Next Article

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: MSP, merger of BBNL with BSNL discussed in Rajya Sabha