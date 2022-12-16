CCPA issues notices to Flipkart, Meesho against online sale of acids in India

The CCPA has issued notices to e-commerce entities Flipkart and Meesho for gross violations relating to the sale of corrosive acids reported on their platforms and has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within seven days.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to e-commerce entities Flipkart and Meesho for gross violations relating to the sale of corrosive acids reported on their platforms and has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within seven days.

Along with the CCPA, Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women also issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart over the alleged sale of acid on their platforms, a day after a teenage girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi.

The National Commission for Women issued summons to e-commerce giants and has scheduled a hearing with the Country Head of Amazon India and CEO of Flipkart India Pvt Ltd on December 23 at 2 PM during which they are required to appear in person, the NCW said in a tweet.

Also Read: First deaf advocate enrols with Bar Council of Delhi

The Supreme Court had in 2013 banned the over-the-counter sales of acid at retail outlets.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

The police arrested three men and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora had procured the acid on Flipkart.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

Flipkart condemned the acid attack on the girl and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies.

According to police sources, the main accused, Sachin Arora, browsed multiple sites for buying acid and also watched films, videos and crime shows to plan the acid attack. Along with his two friends, he also conducted a recce of the area, they said.

The girl, who is currently in the Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital, is "conscious, well-oriented and afebrile", a senior doctor said. "She has suffered eight per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment," the doctor added.

(With inputs from PTI)