  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Flipkart inks pact with Adani Group, partnership to create 2,500 direct jobs

Updated : April 12, 2021 10:33 AM IST

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex’s Chennai-based facility.
Adaniconnex is a new joint venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Ltd
Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
Flipkart inks pact with Adani Group, partnership to create 2,500 direct jobs
Published : April 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex skids 1,700 points, Nifty around 14,300 on lockdown concerns; banks, autos drag

Stock Market Live: Sensex skids 1,700 points, Nifty around 14,300 on lockdown concerns; banks, autos drag

India reports over 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, active cases over 12 lakh

India reports over 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, active cases over 12 lakh

Sensex plunges 1,400 points, Nifty below 14,450; Key reasons for the selloff

Sensex plunges 1,400 points, Nifty below 14,450; Key reasons for the selloff

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement