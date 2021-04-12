Flipkart inks pact with Adani Group, partnership to create 2,500 direct jobs Updated : April 12, 2021 10:33 AM IST In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex’s Chennai-based facility. Adaniconnex is a new joint venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Ltd Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. Published : April 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply