Flipkart Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Dates, products and top deals to check out

E-commerce giant Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent discounts during its Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal sale from March 3 to 5. Over 1 lakh products from over 1,000 different brands will be part of the special sale.

E-commerce giant Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent discounts during its Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal sale from March 3 to 5. Flipkart will be offering generous discounts and exceptional shopping experiences on a wide range of products, including mobiles, laptops, tablets, apparel, televisions, and more. While Flipkart has not yet revealed all deals, the company has teased plenty of discounts and offers on the dedicated microsite for the sale.

Here are some of the top deals on the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart will be offering hefty discounts on furniture, home items like mattresses, shoe racks, collapsible wardrobes, and portable laptop stands during the sale. Customers can get up to a 70 percent discount on bedroom furniture, living room furniture, and best-seller furniture items. Premium furniture items will also have discounts of up to 60 percent.

Home appliances and televisions will also be available with massive discounts. Customers can get up to 75 percent off on home appliances, while refrigerators can be bought with discounts of up to 60 percent. With summers coming faster than expected, customers can buy air conditioners with up to 55 percent off.

ALSO READ |

Other electronic items like laptops, tablets and mobile phones will also be available at discount. Best-selling laptops can be bought for discounts of up to 45 percent. Other electronics like smartwatches, speakers and trimmers will also be available at discounts. For smartphones, Flipkart has teased discounts for Apple, Samsung, POCO, and Realme products.

Other categories with discounts include beauty products, toys, food, and sports items. Home decor and furnishings will also be on discount. Kitchen tools and other home products will also have promotional offers running for them. The e-tailer may also partner with banks, financial institutions and more to offer specific brand discounts and more discounts on particular items once the sale goes live.

ALSO READ | From sticks to flowers, how India celebrates Holi beyond colours