    Flash floods at Jaipaiguri during Durga idol immersion kills 7, several feared missing | Watch
    The flash flood occurred around 9 pm in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar, where a large crowd had gathered to immerse Durga idols to celebrate Vijaya Dasami.

    Flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion on Wednesday, October 5. As per reports, seven people have died while several others are feared missing.
    The incident occurred around 9 pm in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar, where a large crowd had gathered to immerse Durga idols to celebrate Vijaya Dasami.
    While many people were washed away, authorities and locals managed to fish out seven bodies. "National Disaster Response Force and civil defence has been deployed, and rescue is underway," Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta told ANI.
     
    The Prime Minister's Office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri. "Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM," the PMO tweeted.
    (This is a developing story and will be updated with more inputs)
