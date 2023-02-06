The five judges who are chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna, Manipur, and Allahabad will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. The Centre had cleared the names of the five judges for the Supreme Court and a formal notification regarding the same was released on Saturday. The top court will now have 32 out of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

The five recently appointed Supreme Court judges are set to take an oath of office today. Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the court's auditorium in its new building complex.

Here's everything you need to know about the five new SC judges.

Justice Pankaj Mithal

Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court, served as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since October last year before being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Mithal is a 1982 commerce graduate from Allahabad University and he completed his LLB in 1985 from Meerut College. He then enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

He started practice at the Allahabad High Court in 1985 and served as the standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Avas Evam Vikas Parishad. Between 1990 and February 2006, he was also the standing counsel of Dr B R Ambedkar University, Agra.

In 2006, Justice Mithal was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court and took oath as a permanent judge on July 2, 2008. Justice Mithal was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan high court in October 2022 by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Sanjay Karol

Born in Shimla in 1961, Justice Sanjay Karol obtained his law degree from Himachal Pradesh University. He is the second senior-most judge to take oath today. He is an alumnus of the prestigious St. Edward School of Shimla.

He earlier served as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. Justice Sanjay Karol was appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court on November 11, 2019, by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on February 14, 2021. He graduated in Commerce from Nizam College, Hyderabad. He pursued law at Delhi University in 1988 and enrolled in the Bar Council the same year.

Between 2000 and 2003, he served as the government pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and was elevated as an additional judge of the Telangana High Court in 2008.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah is a judge from the Patna High Court. Born in Bihar on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah did his law degree from Patna Law College and enrolled as an advocate in 1991. He practised in various matters for 15 years before being chosen as the standing counsel for the state government in the court between 2006 and 2010. He was elevated as a judge in Patna High Court in 2011 and also briefly served in the Andhra Pradesh High Court for a period of six months.

Justice Manoj Misra

Born on June 2, 1965, Justice Manoj Mishra began his career in law in 1988. He completed his law degree from the University of Allahabad and was enrolled as an advocate in the same year. Practising for over 23 years in civil, revenue, criminal and constitutional cases, he was elevated as an Additional Judge at the Allahabad High Court in 2011. In 2013, he took oath as a permanent judge of the court.