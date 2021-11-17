Five relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput among six killed in road accident

At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with an LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said.

Five of the six deceased were distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all of them were residents of Jamui.

"The accident occurred on the National Highway 333 when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday. The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna. Six people, including the driver, were killed in the accident," Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated.

According to villagers, the victims, including two women, were returning to Jamui after the cremation of Geeta Devi, the sister of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O P Singh.

Singh is married to Sushant Singh's sister. The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh, his two sons Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh, daughter Baby Devi, niece Anita Devi and Preetam Kumar, the driver of the vehicle. Talking to PTI, Neeraj Singh Bablu, state environment minister and cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, said, "Five of the six deceased were distant relatives of the late Bollywood actor. Laljit Singh was brother-in-law of OP Singh".

The four occupants of the vehicle, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.