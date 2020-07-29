  • SENSEX
Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

Updated : July 29, 2020 11:01 AM IST

The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, though a formal induction ceremony would be held later. 
The jets will be inducted into the IAF as part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.
The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.
