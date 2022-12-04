English
india News

Five key themes & chai pe charcha at the first G20 Sherpas meeting in Udaipur

Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

Parikshit Luthra  Dec 4, 2022 1:01:36 PM IST (Published)

The five main themes for the sherpas meeting are technological transformation, green development and LiFE, resilient growth, multilateralism and food, fuel and fertilizer and women led development, tourism and culture.

The first meeting of G20 Sherpas has kicked off in Udaipur and is likely to set the tone for India's G20 Presidency. "The meeting will work towards building consensus on key cross cutting issues, which will be discussed in various work streams, for inclusion in the leaders declaration", said an official. 

The five main themes for the sherpas meeting are technological transformation, green development and LiFE, resilient growth, multilateralism and food, fuel and fertilizer and women led development, tourism and culture.
 
There will be meetings on accelerating implementation of SDG' and India government for the first time will hear views of G20 countries & special invitees on key economic priorities. A chai pe charcha will also take place to foster deeper conversations among G20 Sherpas.
 
The delegates will get a taste of Rajasthani cuisine and culture. On each day of the meeting delegates will be taken to historical sites including Manek Chowk, Shilpgram Crafts Village and the 15th century Kumbalgarh Fort and Ranakpur Temple.
