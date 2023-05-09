Fitch affirms India's rating at BBB-, maintains stable outlook

India's large domestic market makes it an attractive destination for foreign firms, Fitch said in its note

Fitch Ratings expects India to be one of the fastest growing nations rated by the agency with a 6 percent growth in fiscal year 2024.

Fitch made this forecast while affirming India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at BBB- with a stable outlook.

While it pegs India's growth to be supported by resilient investment prospects, it cites headwinds from elevated inflation, high interest rates and subdued global demand to result in slower growth.