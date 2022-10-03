IAF inducts first Light Combat Helicopter — key features of India’s indigenously-developed LCH

Mini
Speaking at ceremony in Jodhpur on Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the induction of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) a step towards towards "Atmanirbhar" India. "India depends on the IAF, but the Indian Air force also depends on India for indegenious materials," he said.
In a boost to the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter on Monday. Speaking at the induction ceremony, Rajnath Singh called the move a step towards "Atmanirbhar" India and "an important milestone in defence production".
The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony in Jodhpur held in the presence of Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. A 'sarv-dharam' prayer was performed at the induction ceremony.
The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) were developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. It has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. Chaudhari said the LCH "adds a unique capability of India Air Forces' combat potential...Happy landings".
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 crore earlier in March this year. The defence ministry had said 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five for the Indian Army.
Here are some other key features of India's first indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter:
The officials were quoted as saying that the IAF plans to procure more LCH in the near future. "We are already working with DRDO and HAL to integrate new weapons on the helicopter," said one of the officials. The future series-production version will consist of further modern and indigenous systems, they said.
Four LCH helicopters have already been accepted by the IAF. The helicopter has been tested under stringent operating conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen. In February 2020, it was declared ready for production. Meanwhile, the Army plans to acquire 95 LCH largely for a combat role in the mountains, PTI reported.
