IAF inducts first Light Combat Helicopter — key features of India’s indigenously-developed LCH

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Speaking at ceremony in Jodhpur on Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the induction of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) a step towards towards "Atmanirbhar" India. "India depends on the IAF, but the Indian Air force also depends on India for indegenious materials," he said.

In a boost to the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter on Monday. Speaking at the induction ceremony, Rajnath Singh called the move a step towards "Atmanirbhar" India and "an important milestone in defence production".

"India depends on the IAF, but the Indian Air force also depends on India for indigenous materials," he said.

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony in Jodhpur held in the presence of Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. A 'sarv-dharam' prayer was performed at the induction ceremony.

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) were developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. It has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. Chaudhari said the LCH "adds a unique capability of India Air Forces' combat potential...Happy landings".

Light Combat Helicopter (Credit: Twitter/Rajnath Singh)

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 crore earlier in March this year. The defence ministry had said 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five for the Indian Army

Here are some other key features of India's first indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter:

Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopter contain approximately 45 percent indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 percent for SP Version.

The 5.8-tonne twin-engine helicopter has already completed various weapons firing tests, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

LCH is "one among the best fighter flying missions in the world" built under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. It is the "only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 m, almost 16,500 ft which considerable weapon load and fuel," said CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.

The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.

The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces.

The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries. Officials said it would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF and the Indian Army.

The state-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced visual, aural, radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated into the LCH for deployment in combat roles.

Several key aviation technologies like a glass cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised.

The officials were quoted as saying that the IAF plans to procure more LCH in the near future. "We are already working with DRDO and HAL to integrate new weapons on the helicopter," said one of the officials. The future series-production version will consist of further modern and indigenous systems, they said.

Four LCH helicopters have already been accepted by the IAF. The helicopter has been tested under stringent operating conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen. In February 2020, it was declared ready for production. Meanwhile, the Army plans to acquire 95 LCH largely for a combat role in the mountains, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)