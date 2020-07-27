India First batch of 5 Rafale jets takes off from France for India Updated : July 27, 2020 03:50 PM IST The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday. The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh. The first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at Ambala air base. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply