First batch of 5 Rafale jets takes off from France for India

Updated : July 27, 2020 03:50 PM IST

The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday.
The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
The first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at Ambala air base.
