homeindia NewsFire at Raghuvanshi mills in Mumbai's Lower Parel, evacuation work is on

Fire at Raghuvanshi mills in Mumbai's Lower Parel, evacuation work is on

1 Min(s) Read

By Santia Gora  Feb 17, 2023 8:36:53 PM IST (Updated)

A fire has been reported at Raghuvanshi mills in Mumbai. The fire started around 7.15pm on Friday at the compound. It has been confined to the office gala on the third floor of a ground-plus three-storey commercial structure. 

A fire has broken out at the Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Recommended Articles

View All

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The fire started around 7.15pm on Friday at the compound. It has been confined to the office gala on the third floor of a ground-plus three-storey commercial structure.
A total of 12 fire engines and 6 jumbo tankers are present at the spot and evacuation work is on.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 7:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Firemumbai

Next Article

Andhra Pradesh targeting 'realisable' investments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore at investor summit: State FM