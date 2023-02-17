Fire at Raghuvanshi mills in Mumbai's Lower Parel, evacuation work is on

A fire has been reported at Raghuvanshi mills in Mumbai. The fire started around 7.15pm on Friday at the compound. It has been confined to the office gala on the third floor of a ground-plus three-storey commercial structure.
The fire started around 7.15pm on Friday at the compound. It has been confined to the office gala on the third floor of a ground-plus three-storey commercial structure.
A total of 12 fire engines and 6 jumbo tankers are present at the spot and evacuation work is on.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 7:26 PM IST
