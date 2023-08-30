Fire engulfs electric hardware shop in Pune, 4 dead

At least four people died in a fire in Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune on Wednesday.

The fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.

In another incident, fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pathapatnam, of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, due to an electrical short circuit.

Fire engines were at the spot to put out the fire.

More details are awaited.