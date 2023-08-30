CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsFire engulfs electric hardware shop in Pune, 4 dead

Fire engulfs electric hardware shop in Pune, 4 dead

The fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 10:09:28 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Fire engulfs electric hardware shop in Pune, 4 dead
At least four people died in a fire in Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune on Wednesday.

The fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.
In another incident, fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pathapatnam, of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, due to an electrical short circuit.
Fire engines were at the spot to put out the fire.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FirePune

Recommended Articles

View All
Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi Police bans hot air balloons, paragliders till Sept 12

Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi Police bans hot air balloons, paragliders till Sept 12

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi festival on August 30 or 31? Know shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi festival on August 30 or 31? Know shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Aug 22, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission; arrested

Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission; arrested

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X