Fire engulfs electric hardware shop in Pune, 4 dead

At least four people died in a fire in Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune on Wednesday.
The fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Four people died in a fire in Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district today. Fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
(Video: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Fire Department) https://t.co/it5AVRtTMk pic.twitter.com/D43G8zmieK
In another incident, fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pathapatnam, of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, due to an electrical short circuit.
Fire engines were at the spot to put out the fire.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST
