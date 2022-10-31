    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Fire clearance now mandatory for small restaurants, PGs in Delhi
    The decision followed the suggestions of a sub-committee formed after a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in February 2019 left 17 dead.

    Small restaurants having a seating capacity of 50 or below and paying guest (PG) accommodations with 10 or more rooms in Delhi should now obtain a fire license or a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Earlier, these establishments did not come under the mandatory fire NOC category.

    As per the authorities, the move is expected to benefit a large number of restaurants and several other smaller business units that fail to comply with the existing fire safety parameters.
    The decision followed the suggestions of a sub-committee formed after a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in February 2019 that left 17 dead.
    The Delhi government had established the sub-committee to monitor the status of the small restaurants and PG and evaluate the safety measures. The fire safety committee was asked to make recommendations for PG hostels/accommodations.
    Hauz Khas, Paharganj, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar and Bhai Parmanand Colony are some of the areas where the committee conducted joint surveys of guest houses and restaurants in Delhi.
    ALSO READ:
    Fire at Delhi Karol Bagh shoe market, 39 fire tenders rushed to site
    The important proposal that the committee put forward includes a fire safety certificate that must be mandatory for private hostels in Delhi having 10 or more rooms. Apart from this, the committee also suggested that food joints with a gross floor area of less than 90 square metres or seating capacity below 50 persons should follow the necessary fire safety guidelines as prescribed by the Delhi Fire Services.
    The officials also said that the restaurants that are operating in the same building should be mandated to have a fire safety certificate. Moreover, all civic bodies should mention the size of the eating houses on trade licences issued to them.
    ALSO READ: Delhi makes 201 fire calls on Diwali, 33% up from 2021
    As per the officials, the Delhi Fire Services may also formulate fire safety standards for private hostels. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena had asked for revised procedural guidelines for small eateries and restaurants to promote fire safety.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
