A fire broke out at a slum in Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai's Kurla East in the early hours of Friday.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, so far.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai, today. Fire tender present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/hDwfkri8iY — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Newss agency ANI reported that the locals raised an alarm after they noticed the fire, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.

There have been no casualties, so far, the officials said, adidng that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and that they are probing the incident, ANI reported.