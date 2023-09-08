CNBC TV18
Fire breaks out at slum in Kurla East, Mumbai, no casualties reported | Watch Video

Fire breaks out at slum in Kurla East, Mumbai, no casualties reported | Watch Video

The fire incident occurred in the early hours of Friday and the fire tenders were called to the location — Qureshi Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai — to douse the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported, so far.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 7:34:20 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
A fire broke out at a slum in Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai's Kurla East in the early hours of Friday.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, so far.
Newss agency ANI reported that the locals raised an alarm after they noticed the fire, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.
There have been no casualties, so far, the officials said, adidng that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and that they are probing the incident, ANI reported.
Also Read: G20 Summit 2023 | Your guide to traffic restrictions in Delhi from September 8 to 10
X