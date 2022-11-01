Fire breaks out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area; 2 dead

By CNBCTV18.com

Two people dead and several were feared trapped after a fire broke out in Narela Industrial Area in New Delhi. Three people have been rescued so far, an official from Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. Those injured have been taken to hospital and are stable.

The blaze was reported at 9:35 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said.

More details are awaited