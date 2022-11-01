Fire breaks out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area; 2 dead

Mini
The fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. Those injured have been taken to hospital and are stable.
Two people dead and several were feared trapped after a fire broke out in Narela Industrial Area in New Delhi. Three people have been rescued so far, an official from Delhi Fire Services said.
Delhi | Fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/PTh0ksEUDq— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
The blaze was reported at 9:35 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said.
More details are awaited
