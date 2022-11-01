    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Fire breaks out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area; 2 dead

    Fire breaks out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area; 2 dead

    Fire breaks out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area; 2 dead
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. Those injured have been taken to hospital and are stable.

    Two people dead and several were feared trapped after a fire broke out in Narela Industrial Area in New Delhi. Three people have been rescued so far, an official from Delhi Fire Services said.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. Those injured have been taken to hospital and are stable.
    The blaze was reported at 9:35 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said.
    More details are awaited
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DelhiFirerescue operation

    Previous Article

    Former ISRO chief K Sivan to be honoured with Kannada Rajyotsava award: A look at his awe-inspiring journey

    Next Article

    Bengaluru student gets 5-year jail term for supporting 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng