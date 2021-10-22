0

Fire breaks out in 60-storey building in Mumbai; 1 dead

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
The level-3 fire erupted in the Avighna Park building on Currey Road, the official said.

A fire broke out in a 60-storey residential building in central Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said. The level-3 fire erupted in the Avighna Park building on Curry Road, the official said.
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he added.
One person injured in the fire succumbed to his injuries. As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the person jumped from the 19th floor of the building.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the site.
More details are awaited.
