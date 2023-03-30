Fire breaks out at temple in Andhra Pradesh during Ram Navami celebrations

The incident took place when locals of Duva village were celebrating Ram Navami.

A fire broke out at a temple in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place when the locals of the Duva village were celebrating the occasion of Ram Navami. No casualties have been reported so far, news agency ANI.

In the video, shared by ANI on Twitter, people can be seen running for safety as a gate catches fire. The text read, "Fire breaks out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district during Rama Navami celebrations. No casualties were reported.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in Madhya Pradesh, during a Ram Navami celebration, several people were feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in the Patel Nagar area of Indore.

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said. An eyewitness told PTI that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

