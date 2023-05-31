Watch | Fire breaks out at Pune godown, no casualties reported

Fire tenders of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) put out the blaze using two fire tenders.

A fire was reported at a Pune godown on the Ahmednagar Road in Wagholi around 4am on Wednesday.

Fire tenders of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) put out the blaze using two fire tenders.

PMRDA said no casualties were reported. However, products worth lakhs of rupees as well as a pick-up tempo were damaged because of the fire.

The PMRDA mentioned the godown comprised dairy products such as milk, cheese, butter and cream.

In another incident, three workers were killed following a fire at a decorator godown in Ubalenagar, Wagholi. The incident occurred earlier this month. As many as nine fire engines were at the spot to douse the fire.