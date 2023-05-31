Watch | Fire breaks out at Pune godown, no casualties reported

Fire tenders of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) put out the blaze using two fire tenders.
A fire was reported at a Pune godown on the Ahmednagar Road in Wagholi around 4am on Wednesday.
PMRDA said no casualties were reported. However, products worth lakhs of rupees as well as a pick-up tempo were damaged because of the fire.
The PMRDA mentioned the godown comprised dairy products such as milk, cheese, butter and cream.
In another incident, three workers were killed following a fire at a decorator godown in Ubalenagar, Wagholi. The incident occurred earlier this month. As many as nine fire engines were at the spot to douse the fire.
