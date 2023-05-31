English
    Watch | Fire breaks out at Pune godown, no casualties reported

    Fire tenders of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) put out the blaze using two fire tenders.

    A fire was reported at a Pune godown on the Ahmednagar Road in Wagholi around 4am on Wednesday.

    Fire tenders of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) put out the blaze using two fire tenders.
    PMRDA said no casualties were reported. However, products worth lakhs of rupees as well as a pick-up tempo were damaged because of the fire.
