Watch | Fire breaks out at Pune godown, no casualties reported

Fire tenders of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) put out the blaze using two fire tenders.

A fire was reported at a Pune godown on the Ahmednagar Road in Wagholi around 4am on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A fire was reported in a godown on Pune Ahmednagar Road in the Wagholi area of Pune city at around 4 am. The fire was put out using two fire tenders of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority). No casualties were reported, products worth… pic.twitter.com/gUi3EkHfmP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

PMRDA said no casualties were reported. However, products worth lakhs of rupees as well as a pick-up tempo were damaged because of the fire.