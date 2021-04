Four patients died in a fire at a private hospital in Thane in the early hours on Wednesday. The fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane, and four died while patients were being shifted to another hospital.

"Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines and one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital," said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation.

The police said the cause of death will be known through postmortem and an investigation will be done.

"Four people have died and the cause of death will be ascertained through postmortem. Initially, we had received information that there are 12 people inside the hospital but the numbers may vary. The police investigation will be done. Action will be taken," Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Shivaji Kad told ANI.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of each deceased and those injured will get Rs 1 lakh each.

A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to go into the cause of the fire, he said. The committee will comprise officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and also the police and medical officials, he said.