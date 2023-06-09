Fire breaks out at Newborn Child Hospital in Delhi, all 20 babies rescued

The Delhi police said nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and all the 20 infants were safely evacuated by the Delhi Fire Service and then shifted to a nearby hospital.
The Delhi Fire Service on Friday rescued 20 newborn babies after a fire broke out at Vaishali Colony's Newborn Child Hospital. The Delhi police told news agency ANI that nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and all the 20 infants were safely evacuated by the Delhi Fire Service and then shifted to a nearby hospital.
Of them, two were shifted to the Drawka More Newborn Child Hospital and 13 were moved to Arya Hospital in Janakpuri, two others were moved to JK Hospital in Janakpuri and the remaining three were discharged from the facility.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "Our investigation is on," police said.
In another fire incident in the financial capital of the country, fire tenders rescued nearly 50 to 60 people trapped in a building in Zaveri Bazar after a level-three fire engulfed almost the entire building in the early hours of Friday.
No injuries or casualties were reported. As many as 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were present at the spot. The fire department said the blaze was covered from all sides by 6.22 am.
