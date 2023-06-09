Fire breaks out at Newborn Child Hospital in Delhi, all 20 babies rescued

The Delhi police said nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and all the 20 infants were safely evacuated by the Delhi Fire Service and then shifted to a nearby hospital.

Of them, two were shifted to the Drawka More Newborn Child Hospital and 13 were moved to Arya Hospital in Janakpuri, two others were moved to JK Hospital in Janakpuri and the remaining three were discharged from the facility.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "Our investigation is on," police said.