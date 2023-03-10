homeindia NewsFire breaks out at Mumbai's Filmcity in Goregaon, several studios affected

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Filmcity in Goregaon, several studios affected

1 Min(s) Read

By Santia Gora  Mar 10, 2023 7:19:46 PM IST (Published)

The fire broke out on the sets of 'Gum Hai Kisike Pyaar Main' at Mumbai's Filmcity in Goregaon, causing damage to several ground floor film studios.

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Goregaon located filmcity at  4.30 pm today. The fire started on the sets of 'Gum Hai Kisike Pyaar Main.'

Recommended Articles

View All

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


As per the fire department, 'Fire is confined to 4-5 ground floored film studios. Fire spread to adjacent studios due to wind flow.'
Also read | Goa's Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire subdued with combined efforts of Navy and IAF
Total 04 lines (01 Big hose line, 02 small hose line, 03 first aid lines) of 12 Motor pumps are on the spot. There are 12 fire tenders, 07 jumbo tankers and 02 water tankers too.
No injuries are reported so far, but the intensity of the fire is increasing.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Film CityFire in Mumbai

Previous Article

HC reserves order on DAMEPL's petition for execution of arbitral award against DMRC

Next Article

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurugram building