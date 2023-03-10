Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Filmcity in Goregaon, several studios affected

The fire broke out on the sets of 'Gum Hai Kisike Pyaar Main' at Mumbai's Filmcity in Goregaon, causing damage to several ground floor film studios.

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Goregaon located filmcity at 4.30 pm today. The fire started on the sets of 'Gum Hai Kisike Pyaar Main.'

As per the fire department, 'Fire is confined to 4-5 ground floored film studios. Fire spread to adjacent studios due to wind flow.'

Also read | Goa's Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire subdued with combined efforts of Navy and IAF

Total 04 lines (01 Big hose line, 02 small hose line, 03 first aid lines) of 12 Motor pumps are on the spot. There are 12 fire tenders, 07 jumbo tankers and 02 water tankers too.

No injuries are reported so far, but the intensity of the fire is increasing.